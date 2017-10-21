Evansville man arrested for OWI with child in car

UNION TOWNSHIP (WKOW) -- An Evansville man was arrested for OWI early Friday morning with a child inside his car.

According to the Rock County Sheriff's Office, 35-year-old Matthew C. Swanson was reportedly driving in and out of the ditch with a missing rear tire near North Evansville Brooklyn Road and West Emery Road in Union Township around 12:00 a.m.

Sheriff's deputies say Swanson smelled of intoxicants and his speech was slurred. Deputies also found a 5-year-old inside the car.

Swanson was arrested for a felony 3rd offense OWI with a passenger under the age of 16.

Swanson is currently being held at the Rock County Jail. He is scheduled to appear in a Rock County courtroom on Monday.