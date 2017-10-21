Janesville man faces OWI charge after fatal Green Co. accident

TOWN OF SPRING GROVE (WKOW) -- Authorities in Green County are investigating a fatal car accident.

According to a release from the sheriff's office, deputies were called to a two car crash at W600 STH 11 at 6:10 p.m. Friday. After investigating, deputies found Nathan Leopold, 44, of Janesville had fallen asleep at the wheel heading eastbound on STH 11. His car crossed the center line and hit another that was being driven westbound by a 70-year-old from Juda.

A 12-year-old passenger in the westbound car was hurt, deputies say. The 70-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene. Their names are being withheld by authorities until their families know what happened.

Leopold was also hurt in the crash. He's facing an OWI charge.