University of Wisconsin may drop its full-time MBA program

Authorities in Green County are investigating a fatal car accident. According to a release from the sheriff's office, deputies were called to a two car crash at W600 STH 11 at 6:10 p.m. Friday.More >>
Click on the links below to see the division brackets. Division 1 Division 2 Division 3 Division 4 Division 5 Division 6 Division 7More >>
Expect traffic delays on westbound Regent Street this morning between Monroe St and Breese Terrace until following clean up from a traffic crash.More >>
A man from Brookfield and nine of his friends are trying to figure out why all of them got really sick after a retreat together.More >>
An Evansville man was charged with OWI early Friday morning with a child inside his car.More >>
As we mark Domestic Violence Awareness Month, there's a big event Saturday to help survivors of abuse.More >>
A criminal complaint against a care worker states he concedes he had a sexual encounter with a vulnerable, disabled woman in his care, but claims it was "...against my will." .More >>
Platteville police are looking for a man they say robbed a bank early Friday afternoon.More >>
Burglars drove a stolen car through the front of a Cross Plains gun shop overnight, then escaped with several weapons, according to the Dane County Sheriff's Office.More >>
NOAA has released their Winter Outlook for the 2017-2018 season.More >>
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers posted a picture on Instagram Thursday night from his hospital room after he underwent shoulder surgery, thanking fans for their support.More >>
Homecoming will be in full swing Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017 with a variety of events for alumni and students.More >>
