University of Wisconsin may drop its full-time MBA program

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The University of Wisconsin School of Business is considering a proposal to shut down its full-time Master of Business Administration program.

A statement from the school says the potential changes are part of a broad study of its mission to "best serve students and employers."

Professor Donald Hausch told students in an email Wednesday that the idea is being reviewed by faculty.

Hausch invited students to a town-hall meeting next week to discuss the plan with business school Dean Anne P. Massey.

Any changes would need to be approved by the school's faculty.