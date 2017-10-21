Dive team recovers 2 bodies from river in Milwaukee - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Dive team recovers 2 bodies from river in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE (AP) - Authorities say dive team members recovered two bodies from the Kinnickinnic River in Milwaukee.
The Journal Sentinel reports that a witness saw a 43-year-old man jump into the river after he argued with a female. She then jumped into the river.
The incident remains under investigation. No further details were available.

