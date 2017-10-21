UPDATE: Fire at resale store in Spring Green; Highway 14 reopened

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Fire investigators are looking into what caused a fire at a resale store in Spring Green.

The fire broke out in the Bargain Nook building around 11 a.m. Saturday.

Spring Green Fire Department Chief Lin Gunderson tells 27 News that no one was hurt. Gunderson says the owner of the building is out of town.

The Sauk County Sheriff's Office is on scene to help in the investigation.

Authorities have now reopened Highway 14 between Highways 60 and 23.

SPRING GREEN (WKOW) -- Authorities have closed down part of Highway 14 in Spring Green because of a fire at Bargain Nook, a resale store along the highway.

Sauk County dispatchers say the fire was reported just after 11 a.m. Saturday. Firefighters from Spring Green, Lone Rock and Arena were called in to help fight the fire.

Pictures from the scene show smoke billowing from the building.

The state Department of Transportation says all lanes of Highway 14 are closed between Highways 60 and 23.