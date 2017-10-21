UPDATE: Wind fueled Spring Green retail structure fire posing problems for fire crews

UPDATE (WKOW) -- A fire in Spring Green Saturday was fueled by strong winds that made it difficult for firefighters to get under control.

Spring Green Fire Chief Lin Gunderson told 27 News despite their quick response time, they were already behind before they began fighting the fire.

"When we first got here there were probably 20 mile per hour winds initially. Once the fire got to the attic the wind didn't help us at all," said Gunderson.

The two alarm fire forced Spring Green to call in back up from four other municipalities including Dodgeville, Lone Rock, Arena, and Richland Center. The fire also forced authorities to shut down US Highway 14 between Highways 60 and 23 in both directions well into the afternoon while crews battled the inferno.

The building's owners were out of town at the time of the fire, so luckily no one was hurt, but the structure is likely a total loss.

Gunderson said right now they're unsure of a cause, but expects the Sauk County Fire Department to send investigators to help them get to the bottom of it.

********

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Fire investigators are looking into what caused a fire at a resale store in Spring Green.

The fire broke out in the Bargain Nook building around 11 a.m. Saturday.

Spring Green Fire Department Chief Lin Gunderson tells 27 News that no one was hurt. Gunderson says the owner of the building is out of town.

The Sauk County Sheriff's Office is on scene to help in the investigation.

Authorities have now reopened Highway 14 between Highways 60 and 23.

********

SPRING GREEN (WKOW) -- Authorities have closed down part of Highway 14 in Spring Green because of a fire at Bargain Nook, a resale store along the highway.

Sauk County dispatchers say the fire was reported just after 11 a.m. Saturday. Firefighters from Spring Green, Lone Rock and Arena were called in to help fight the fire.

Pictures from the scene show smoke billowing from the building.

The state Department of Transportation says all lanes of Highway 14 are closed between Highways 60 and 23.