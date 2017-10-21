Jefferson is prepared for tens of thousands of Harry Potter fans

The world of Harry Potter is coming to life in Jefferson, Wisconsin this weekend. Organized by brothers Scott and Robert Cramer, the Harry Potter Festival used to be held in Edgerton but changed locations to Jefferson this year.

Though this is the third annual Harry Potter Fest, because it's being held for the first time in Jefferson, a city of 8,000 people, officials and organizers made sure to ramp up it's security.

"This is what we call a 'all-hands-on-deck' weekend. We have 23 officers, including five reserve officers that you'll see, my dispatch

staff is on. We are ready for anything that's going to happen," Chief Kenneth Pileggi said.

Over 20,000 wristbands to the event were sold in pre-sale, but Robert Cramer said he's expecting up to 50,000 visitors this year.

"We've had people from San Diego, to Ontario, Canada, the east coast, Texas, Georgia. three people from England flew in for this

as well," Cramer said.

Harry Potter fans of all ages dressed in costume walked around the many different venues in Jefferson. Police officers wearing visible neon vests were stationed at every large intersection to help with pedestrian crossing on Main Street.

Elizabeth Aronoff, who attended the festival last year, came again with her family: "I've seen police on every corner and every place that's had major traffic and it seems like they're handling things well."

The Jefferson Police Department is working together with the Jefferson Country Sheriff's office and Wisconsin State Patrol to

make sure this large event goes smoothly, but Cramer says harry potter fans have been great.



"The harry potter fans, they're not a lot of trouble," he said. "They really just have a lot of fun."

Furthermore, Chief Pileggi hopes the festival continues to grow in Jefferson: "We're hoping this is a long-standing partnership with the Cramers...They showcase what a great city Jefferson and hopefully we're going to have visitors come back and even some day have businesses come back."

Cramer hopes to expand the event next year by using more of Jefferson's parks for venues.