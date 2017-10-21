Badgers Men's Hockey Blanks NMU, 4-0

After suffering an overtime loss on Friday night, the No. 5/6 Wisconsin men’s hockey team bested Northern Michigan in a decisive 4-0 win at the Resch Center.

Wisconsin (5-2-0, 1-1-0-0 Big Ten) outshot the Wildcats 43-11 while killing off five NMU (4-2-0, 2-0-0-0 WCHA) power plays to keep NMU scoreless.

Sophomore goaltender Jack Berry made his season debut between the pipes, recording 11 saves in his second career shutout. Berry’s first shutout was against Northern Michigan in his first career start on Nov. 5, 2016.

--Wisconsin Athletic Communications