Badgers Men's Hockey Blanks NMU, 4-0

Green Bay -

After suffering an overtime loss on Friday night, the No. 5/6 Wisconsin men’s hockey team bested Northern Michigan in a decisive 4-0 win at the Resch Center.

Wisconsin (5-2-0, 1-1-0-0 Big Ten) outshot the Wildcats 43-11 while killing off five NMU (4-2-0, 2-0-0-0 WCHA) power plays to keep NMU scoreless.

Sophomore goaltender Jack Berry made his season debut between the pipes, recording 11 saves in his second career shutout. Berry’s first shutout was against Northern Michigan in his first career start on Nov. 5, 2016.

--Wisconsin Athletic Communications

  • No. 5 Wisconsin Improves to 7-0 with 38-13 Win Over Maryland

    Jonathan Taylor ran for a touchdown and broke the 1,000-yard mark for the season, Alex Hornibrook passed for two scores and No. 5 Wisconsin stayed unbeaten with a 38-13 win over Maryland on Saturday. Taylor finished with 126 yards on 22 carries, a relatively ho-hum day following two straight 200-yard outings for the running back. Playing in his seventh contest at Wisconsin (7-0, 4-0 Big Ten), Taylor tied a major college football record shared by five other backs for fewest games by ...More >>
  Antetokounmpo scores career-high 44, Bucks edge Blazers

    Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 17 of his career-high 44 points in the fourth quarter, and he gave Milwaukee the lead for good on a breakaway dunk with 11 seconds left in the Bucks' 113-110 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday night. With Portland leading 110-109, the Trail Blazers lost the ball and Antetokounmpo's thunderous dunk put the Bucks ahead. After a timeout, Damian Lillard found Jusef Nurkic running down the lane, but Antetokounmpo block
  #1 UW Women's Hockey Sweeps Bemidji St.

    Senior Claudia Kepler scored two goals and sophomore Abby Roque recorded two assists to lead the No. 1 Wisconsin women's hockey team to a 5-1 win over Bemidji State Saturday night. Wisconsin (10-0-0, 4-0-0-0 WCHA) took an early 1-0 lead over Bemidji State (1-6-1, 0-4-0-0 WCHA) when Kepler went top-shelf on a pass from sophomore Presley Norby less than a minute into the game. Freshman Natalie Buchbinder made it 2-0 late in the first, notching her first career goal as a Badger after r
  No. 5 Wisconsin Improves to 7-0 with 38-13 Win Over Maryland

