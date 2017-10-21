1 UW Women's Hockey Sweeps Bemidji St.

Senior Claudia Kepler scored two goals and sophomore Abby Roque recorded two assists to lead the No. 1 Wisconsin women's hockey team to a 5-1 win over Bemidji State Saturday night.

Wisconsin (10-0-0, 4-0-0-0 WCHA) took an early 1-0 lead over Bemidji State (1-6-1, 0-4-0-0 WCHA) when Kepler went top-shelf on a pass from sophomore Presley Norby less than a minute into the game.

Freshman Natalie Buchbinder made it 2-0 late in the first, notching her first career goal as a Badger after rocketing the puck past BSU goaltender Lauren Bench.

Sophomore Maddie Rowe and junior Mikaela Gardner each recorded goals in the second frame to push the lead to 4-0.

The Beavers scored early in the third period to make it 4-1, but the Badgers quickly responded as Kepler converted on the power play, tallying her eighth goal of the season to seal the 5-1 win.

Sophomore Kristen Campbell stopped 11 of the 12 shots she faced to improve to 10-0-0 during her UW career.

