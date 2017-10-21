Madison man hurt during home invasion - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Madison man hurt during home invasion

MADISON (WKOW) --- A Madison man is recovering after a home invasion.

Police responded to a call in the 5800 block of Russett Road around 1:15 p.m. Friday.

Authorities say the 23-year-old victim's family came home to find him hurt and the apartment ransacked

The man -- who has Down Syndrome -- was taken to a clinic after complaining of an injury.

Cash had been taken from the apartment. Police are still investigating.

