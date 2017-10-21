Antetokounmpo scores career-high 44, Bucks edge Blazers - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Antetokounmpo scores career-high 44, Bucks edge Blazers

Posted: Updated:
MILWAUKEE (AP) -

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 17 of his career-high 44 points in the fourth quarter, and he gave Milwaukee the lead for good on a breakaway dunk with 11 seconds left in the Bucks' 113-110 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday night.
   With Portland leading 110-109, the Trail Blazers lost the ball and Antetokounmpo's thunderous dunk put the Bucks ahead.
   After a timeout, Damian Lillard found Jusef Nurkic running down the lane, but Antetokounmpo blocked his shot at the basket, sending the 7-foot center crashing to the floor.
   Khris Middleton was fouled and made both free throws to close the scoring.
   Lillard scored 16 of his 26 points in the fourth quarter. CJ McCollum also scored 26, and Nurkic had 17 points and 11 rebounds.
   Antetokounmpo made 17 of 23 shots with eight rebounds and four assists as Milwaukee kept pace with a Portland team that dominated its first two opponents. The Bucks star is averaging 38.3 points through three games.
   Portland trailed 108-101 when Nurkic sparked a 9-1 run with a pair of baskets. Lillard hit a 3-pointer and made a pair of free throws to put the Blazers ahead 110-109 with 57 seconds left.
   Tony Snell scored 17 points and Middleton added 16 for Milwaukee.
   Milwaukee used an 11-4 run midway through the fourth quarter to open a 106-99 lead on Malcolm Brogdon's fast-break layup on a bounce pass from Antetokounmpo.
   Antetokounmpo scored 15 second-quarter points and the Bucks led 60-55 at halftime.
   BACK AND FORTH
   The game had 10 lead changes and was tied 15 times.
   DIFFERENT APPROACHES
   Playing to their strengths, the Blazers stayed in the game by shooting 3-pointers while the Bucks pounded the ball inside. Portland made 11 of 27 3-point attempts, and Milwaukee had 54 points in the paint to the Blazers' 26.
   TIP-INS
   Trail Blazers: Coach Terry Stotts was the Bucks' coach from 2005-2007 and was an assistant from 1998-2002.
   Bucks: C Greg Monroe's foul on Cleveland G Derrick Rose Friday night was upgraded by the league to a flagrant 1 from a common foul.
   UP NEXT
   Trail Blazers: Home opener against New Orleans Tuesday.
   Bucks: Home against Charlotte Monday.
 

  • BadgersBadgersMore>>

  • #1 UW Women's Hockey Sweeps Bemidji St.

    #1 UW Women's Hockey Sweeps Bemidji St.

    Senior Claudia Kepler scored two goals and sophomore Abby Roque recorded two assists to lead the No. 1 Wisconsin women's hockey team to a 5-1 win over Bemidji State Saturday night. Wisconsin (10-0-0, 4-0-0-0 WCHA) took an early 1-0 lead over Bemidji State (1-6-1, 0-4-0-0 WCHA) when Kepler went top-shelf on a pass from sophomore Presley Norby less than a minute into the game. Freshman Natalie Buchbinder made it 2-0 late in the first, notching her first career goal as a Badger after r...More >>
    Senior Claudia Kepler scored two goals and sophomore Abby Roque recorded two assists to lead the No. 1 Wisconsin women's hockey team to a 5-1 win over Bemidji State Saturday night. Wisconsin (10-0-0, 4-0-0-0 WCHA) took an early 1-0 lead over Bemidji State (1-6-1, 0-4-0-0 WCHA) when Kepler went top-shelf on a pass from sophomore Presley Norby less than a minute into the game. Freshman Natalie Buchbinder made it 2-0 late in the first, notching her first career goal as a Badger after r...More >>

  • Badgers Men's Hockey Blanks NMU, 4-0

    Badgers Men's Hockey Blanks NMU, 4-0

    After suffering an overtime loss on Friday night, the No. 5/6 Wisconsin men’s hockey team bested Northern Michigan in a decisive 4-0 win at the Resch Center. Wisconsin (5-2-0, 1-1-0-0 Big Ten) outshot the Wildcats 43-11 while killing off five NMU (4-2-0, 2-0-0-0 WCHA) power plays to keep NMU scoreless. Sophomore goaltender Jack Berry made his season debut between the pipes, recording 11 saves in his second career shutout. Berry’s first shutout was against Northern M...More >>
    After suffering an overtime loss on Friday night, the No. 5/6 Wisconsin men’s hockey team bested Northern Michigan in a decisive 4-0 win at the Resch Center. Wisconsin (5-2-0, 1-1-0-0 Big Ten) outshot the Wildcats 43-11 while killing off five NMU (4-2-0, 2-0-0-0 WCHA) power plays to keep NMU scoreless. Sophomore goaltender Jack Berry made his season debut between the pipes, recording 11 saves in his second career shutout. Berry’s first shutout was against Northern M...More >>

  • No. 5 Wisconsin Improves to 7-0 with 38-13 Win Over Maryland

    Jonathan Taylor ran for a touchdown and broke the 1,000-yard mark for the season, Alex Hornibrook passed for two scores and No. 5 Wisconsin stayed unbeaten with a 38-13 win over Maryland on Saturday. Taylor finished with 126 yards on 22 carries, a relatively ho-hum day following two straight 200-yard outings for the running back. Playing in his seventh contest at Wisconsin (7-0, 4-0 Big Ten), Taylor tied a major college football record shared by five other backs for fewest games by ...More >>
    Jonathan Taylor ran for a touchdown and broke the 1,000-yard mark for the season, Alex Hornibrook passed for two scores and No. 5 Wisconsin stayed unbeaten with a 38-13 win over Maryland on Saturday. Taylor finished with 126 yards on 22 carries, a relatively ho-hum day following two straight 200-yard outings for the running back. Playing in his seventh contest at Wisconsin (7-0, 4-0 Big Ten), Taylor tied a major college football record shared by five other backs for fewest games by ...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.