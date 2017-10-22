Man killed, woman hurt when motorcycle hits deer in Mazomanie - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Man killed, woman hurt when motorcycle hits deer in Mazomanie

MAZOMANIE (WKOW) -- Authorities say a motorcyclist is dead after a crash in Mazomanie Saturday evening.

According to Dane County sheriff's officials, the motorcycle hit a deer on Highway 78 near Highway Y around 5:30 p.m. The 61-year-old man and a 60-year-old woman who was a passenger were thrown from the bike and unresponsive when first responders arrived. The man died at the crash site. The woman was airlifted to the hospital where she has life-threatening injuries. Both people were not wearing helmets.

Dane County investigators are still looking into the crash. The road reopened around 10 p.m. Saturday. 

