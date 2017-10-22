Libertarian candidate enters Wisconsin's gubernatorial race - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Libertarian candidate enters Wisconsin's gubernatorial race

MADISON (WKOW) -- Another candidate is now in the race for governor in Wisconsin.  

Philip Anderson kicked off his campaign at the state capitol this weekend.  

Anderson says as a Libertarian, he wants to empower people, not power over them.  

"We, as libertarians, believe in people's and communities rights to make their own decisions. There's nothing more far, there's nothing more humane, more accountable and transparent. I can't believe that Democrats and Republicans still use the word accountable and transparent in their campaign speeches, and that people still believe them. But this is a way we can be more accountable and transparent than they are," said Anderson.  

He was the Libertarian candidate for the U.S. Senate in Wisconsin in 2016.  

Anderson's pick for lieutenant governor, Patrick Baird, joined him at the announcement.  

