Motorcyclist in hospital after losing control on Interstate exit ramp

DANE COUNTY (WKOW) -- Transportation officials are investigating a motorcycle crash near Monona Saturday evening.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, the biker was headed south on I-39/90 around 5:40 p.m. and tried to exit to the westbound Beltline but lost control. The motorcycle went off the road. Authorities say the driver was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The crash is still being investigated. 

