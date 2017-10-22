CONSUMER ALERT: Some spinach, other produce recalled at Pick 'n - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

CONSUMER ALERT: Some spinach, other produce recalled at Pick 'n Save

(WKOW) -- BrightFarms is voluntarily recalling packaged produce because E. coli was found at its Illinois greenhouse farm. 

The recall includes the following salad varieties sold at Wisconsin Pick 'n Saves and Illinois Mariano's Markets.  They are packaged in clear, plastic containers with best by dates of 10/24/2017, 10/25/2017, 10/26/2017, 10/27/2017 and 10/28/2017.

- BrightFarms Baby Spinach (4 oz. and 8 oz. package)
- BrightFarms Spring Mix (4 oz. and 8 oz. package)
- BrightFarms Spinach Blend (4 oz. package)|
- BrightFarms Baby Greens Blend (4 oz. and 8 oz. package)
- BrightFarms Baby Kale (3 oz. package)
- BrightFarms Baby Arugula (4 oz. package)
- BrightFarms Baby Romaine Mix (4 oz. package)

The recall also covers the following basils with best by dates of 10/20/2017, 10/21/2017, 10/22/2017, 10/23/2017 and 10/24/2017. 

- BrightFarms Basil (.75 oz. and 2 oz. package)
- BrightFarms Thai Basil (.75 oz. package)
- BrightFarms Lemon Basil (.75 oz. package)

The company reported the recall is only in affect for products grown at the Rochelle, Illinois farm.  

