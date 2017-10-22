Wisconsin farmers help harvest corn after neighbor's death - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Wisconsin farmers help harvest corn after neighbor's death

MILTON, Wis. (AP) - Neighbors came to help with the harvest after a 76-year-old farmer in southern Wisconsin died at home with corn still standing in his fields.

The Janesville Gazette reports that Milton farmers gathered to help Jeff McNally harvest the family's crops following his father's death.

Tom McNally died on Oct. 16. Besides serving in the U.S. Army and studying at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, Tom McNally spent his whole life farming.

Jeff McNally says the family has about 500 acres of corn and soybeans.

The high-moisture corn is used to feed the McNally family's cattle, but it dries out the longer it stays in the field.

The farm has been in the family for more than a century.

