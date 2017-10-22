Wisconsin remains No. 5 in AP Top 25 poll - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Wisconsin remains No. 5 in AP Top 25 poll

Posted: Updated:

The Wisconsin football team remains No. 5 nationally in the Associated Press top 25 poll released on Sunday. The Badgers are coming off a 38-13 home win against Maryland. Wisconsin travels to Illinois this week.

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 21, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:
                                                Record        Pts    Pvs
  1.  Alabama  (61)                  8-0      1,525      1
  2.  Penn  St.                          7-0      1,444      2
  3.  Georgia                            7-0      1,409      3
  4.  TCU                                  7-0      1,327      4
  5.  Wisconsin                        7-0      1,241      5
  6.  Ohio  St.                           6-1      1,165      6
  7.  Clemson                            6-1      1,113      7
  8.  Miami                                6-0      1,101      8
  9.  Notre  Dame                      6-1      1,066    13
10.  Oklahoma                          6-1      1,040      9
11.  Oklahoma  St.                    6-1          894    10
12.  Washington                       6-1          836    12
13.  Virginia  Tech                    6-1          791    14
14.  NC  State                          6-1          666    16
15.  Washington  St.                7-1          648    15
16.  Michigan  St.                     6-1          615    18
17.  South  Florida                   7-0          604    16
18.  UCF                                  6-0          500    20
19.  Auburn                              6-2          397    21
20.  Stanford                           5-2          344    22
21.  Southern  Cal                  6-2          319    11
22.  West  Virginia                  5-2          196    23
23.  LSU                                 6-2          182    24
24.  Memphis                          6-1          111    25
25.  Iowa  St.                          5-2          98      -
   Others receiving votes: Texas A&M 74, Michigan 60, Mississippi St. 43, San Diego St. 7, Georgia Tech 5, South Carolina 2, Marshall 1, Toledo 1.
 

  • SPORTSSPORTSMore>>

  • Wisconsin White squad wins Red White Scrimmage

    Wisconsin White squad wins Red White Scrimmage

    The Wisconsin men's basketball team hosted their annual Red - White Scrimmage at the Kohl Center Sunday afternoon. The men's roster split into a Red team and White team and scrimmaged each other in front of fans. The White squad came away with a 55-34 win.

    More >>

    The Wisconsin men's basketball team hosted their annual Red - White Scrimmage at the Kohl Center Sunday afternoon. The men's roster split into a Red team and White team and scrimmaged each other in front of fans. The White squad came away with a 55-34 win.

    More >>

  • Saints recover late to topple Packers 26-17

    Saints recover late to topple Packers 26-17

    Drew Brees threw for a touchdown and ran for another, Mark Ingram rushed for a score and the New Orleans Saints overcame several mistakes to beat the Green Bay Packers 26-17 on Sunday. 

    More >>

    Drew Brees threw for a touchdown and ran for another, Mark Ingram rushed for a score and the New Orleans Saints overcame several mistakes to beat the Green Bay Packers 26-17 on Sunday. 

    More >>

  • Wisconsin remains No. 5 in AP Top 25 poll

    Wisconsin remains No. 5 in AP Top 25 poll

    The Wisconsin football team remains No. 5 nationally in the Associated Press top 25 poll released on Sunday. The Badgers are coming off a 38-13 home win against Maryland. Wisconsin travels to Illinois this week.

    More >>

    The Wisconsin football team remains No. 5 nationally in the Associated Press top 25 poll released on Sunday. The Badgers are coming off a 38-13 home win against Maryland. Wisconsin travels to Illinois this week.

    More >>
    •   

  • BadgersBadgersMore>>

  • Wisconsin White squad wins Red White Scrimmage

    Wisconsin White squad wins Red White Scrimmage

    The Wisconsin men's basketball team hosted their annual Red - White Scrimmage at the Kohl Center Sunday afternoon. The men's roster split into a Red team and White team and scrimmaged each other in front of fans. The White squad came away with a 55-34 win.

    More >>

    The Wisconsin men's basketball team hosted their annual Red - White Scrimmage at the Kohl Center Sunday afternoon. The men's roster split into a Red team and White team and scrimmaged each other in front of fans. The White squad came away with a 55-34 win.

    More >>

  • Wisconsin remains No. 5 in AP Top 25 poll

    Wisconsin remains No. 5 in AP Top 25 poll

    The Wisconsin football team remains No. 5 nationally in the Associated Press top 25 poll released on Sunday. The Badgers are coming off a 38-13 home win against Maryland. Wisconsin travels to Illinois this week.

    More >>

    The Wisconsin football team remains No. 5 nationally in the Associated Press top 25 poll released on Sunday. The Badgers are coming off a 38-13 home win against Maryland. Wisconsin travels to Illinois this week.

    More >>

  • #1 UW Women's Hockey Sweeps Bemidji St.

    #1 UW Women's Hockey Sweeps Bemidji St.

    Senior Claudia Kepler scored two goals and sophomore Abby Roque recorded two assists to lead the No. 1 Wisconsin women's hockey team to a 5-1 win over Bemidji State Saturday night. Wisconsin (10-0-0, 4-0-0-0 WCHA) took an early 1-0 lead over Bemidji State (1-6-1, 0-4-0-0 WCHA) when Kepler went top-shelf on a pass from sophomore Presley Norby less than a minute into the game. Freshman Natalie Buchbinder made it 2-0 late in the first, notching her first career goal as a Badger after r...More >>
    Senior Claudia Kepler scored two goals and sophomore Abby Roque recorded two assists to lead the No. 1 Wisconsin women's hockey team to a 5-1 win over Bemidji State Saturday night. Wisconsin (10-0-0, 4-0-0-0 WCHA) took an early 1-0 lead over Bemidji State (1-6-1, 0-4-0-0 WCHA) when Kepler went top-shelf on a pass from sophomore Presley Norby less than a minute into the game. Freshman Natalie Buchbinder made it 2-0 late in the first, notching her first career goal as a Badger after r...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.