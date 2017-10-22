Spring Green community reacts to consignment shop fire

SPRING GREEN (WKOW) -- A fast moving fire destroys a Sauk County community staple, The Bargain Nook consignment shop.

"Well, I feel bad about it," Employee Doug Schmitz said. He's worked there the last fifteen years, so the new is hitting him especially hard.

"It's very sad," he said getting choked up about the Saturday morning fire.

The shop was instrumental in employing people with disabilities and giving back their community.

"Absolutely, it brought employment to people who had difficulty, finding employment, it's a kind of the spring green motto of taking care of everybody, looking out for one another," Owen Thunder Brush said. The resident says he saw the flames leap into the air.

"It's a fire, but it doesn't stop the spirit," he said.

While the shop is considered a total loss, there is already hope it will rebuild.

Schmitz believes the community will pull through, just like it has done during previous fires.

"We are family, together," he said.