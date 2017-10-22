Food for Kidz brings food to Haitian orphanage

WAUNAKEE (WKOW) -- Around 1,400 Food for Kidz volunteers of all ages came to Waunakee Village Center on Sunday afternoon to help pack rice, beans and oatmeal for hungry kids in the area and around the world.

This is the twelfth year that a Food for Kidz event is being held in Waunakee, and each year the event has grown. However, this is the first year that a portion of the food packaged will go directly overseas rather than to the Food for Kidz distribution center.

This year, 200,000 of the 300,000 meals packed by the volunteers will be shipped to Feed My Lambs orphanage, school and clinic in Haiti. Phillip Rego, the founder of Feed My Lambs Ministry, was in Waunakee for the event: "This community has responded in such a way. Can you imagine, 900 and something cases of food? What that's going to do to the people of Haiti is that it's going to give them an opportunity."

With the packaged food, Feed My Lambs Ministry will be able to provide food for children at the school and orphanage every day of the week, rather than just Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

In addition to the shipping container of food, the greater Waunakee community was able to fill up a donated school bus, which will also be shipped to Haiti, with school supplies and toiletries.

"We love the fact that we're going to be able to donate a percentage of the meals to regional and local food banks," Matt Duffy, a volunteer said. "But the people of Haiti for years have been in such great need, for us to be able to impact the greater world, it feels great."

Ten Waunakee volunteers will also be headed to the Haitian orphanage help distribute food in January.