Man arrested after neighbors say he was prowling behind homes with knife

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police say a man who was seen prowling behind homes is now behind bars.

It happened Sunday morning on around the 300 block of West Johnson Street.

Residents living on Langdon Street said they followed him to West Johnson Street after seeing him come out from behind their house. The suspect then pulled a knife on the residents but did not get aggressive, according to an incident report.

Madison police eventually tracked the 28-year-old man down and arrested him at gunpoint.

Officers said the suspect is a convicted felon who was arrested for two counts of bail jumping and for carrying a concealed knife.

Nobody was hurt in the incident.