Wisconsin White squad wins Red White Scrimmage

The Wisconsin men's basketball team hosted their annual Red - White Scrimmage at the Kohl Center Sunday afternoon. The men's roster split into a Red team and White team and scrimmaged each other in front of fans. The White squad came away with a 55-34 win.

Forward Charles Thomas lead the White team with 14 points and four rebounds. Guards Brevin Pritzl and Brad Davison reached double digit points scoring 11 and 10 respectively.

Freshman guard Kobe King lead the Red team and all scorers with 16 points in the scrimmage.

Wisconsin will play UW-Stout in an exhibition game at the Kohl Center on November 5th. The Badgers will open their season on November 10th at home against South Carolina State at 6 p.m.

