Stoughton man describes moment after car crashed into neighbor's house

STOUGHTON (WKOW) --- A Stoughton home is now left with thousands of dollars in damage after a driver crashed into the house Saturday afternoon.

Police said it happened in the 600 block of East Main Street.

Investigators said the person behind the wheel was driving with a revoked license. But the same driver was involved in a similar crash on October 11th, crashing into a business on Highway 51 in Stoughton.

Police said no one was hurt in either crash.

Jerry Nice lives next door to the house on East Main Street. He didn't see the crash, but he heard it.

“I just got done cutting my grass and I was in making lunch when I heard a loud dull thud. And I said, 'Oh, that’s not normal.' You know you hear a lot of noise with the traffic. There’s a train track down the street. So you kind of know what the normal sound is,” Nice said.

He went outside to see what happened and was shocked at what he saw next door.

“I looked outside and I saw a car pulled off to the side of the road standing in my front neighbors yard. Then I saw the mailbox laying on the ground and I thought, 'Oh, that’s not good.' So I just ran over there and there was a car in the porch,” Nice said. “The vehicle had torn out two posts from the front of the porch.”

Nice said the driver was a little delirious.

“A little bit out of it. He had indicated that he had swerved and missed some sort of animal. A cat or a squirrel.”

The driver was already under investigation for a similar crash on Highway 51 more than a week ago.

“He said the cops or the EMTs are going to recognize me because he had an accident the week before. Apparently he said he had hit another building,” Nice said.

Nice has lived at his house on East Main Street for 14 years. He said this is the 4th crash to happen on the hill.

“A car hit a building down by the railroad tracks, went right through the corner. We had another one that hit the bank across the street and rolled over. And had a drunk driver hit a tree directly across the street in the middle of the night. So about every three years we get something that happens here on the hill.”

Police said the homeowners were not there at the time of the crash.

The driver was cited for several traffic violations including failure to maintain control of a vehicle, operating a motor vehicle without insurance and a suspended registration.

Investigations into both crashes are ongoing.