Beloit County Clerk looking for election day officials

BELOIT (WKOW) -- Officials in Beloit are already looking ahead to Election Day. They are looking for officials to help sort ballots, and take care of Election Day proceedings.All positions are paid.

Election Inspectors make $125 per-day while Chief Inspectors earn $170 per-day. Workers are scheduled from 6:00 am to 10:00 pm on Election Day.

There are also shift positions available for other duties that pay minimum wage.

Some expectations and duties include:

- Being able to speak, read, and write fluently in English

- Be a good communicator

- Must not be a candidate for any office

- Setting up and taking down polling place materials

- Checking in and assisting voters

- Election Day registration

- Safeguarding and issuing ballots

- Monitoring and assisting with voting equipment

- Supervising, troubleshooting and other duties as Election Day progresses

Anyone interested in working should contact the Beloit City Clerk Treasurer at (608) 364-6680

The deadline to apply is November 17, 2017.