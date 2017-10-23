Dedicated runners brave the wind and rain for heart health aware - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Dedicated runners brave the wind and rain for heart health awareness

MADISON (WKOW) -- Hundreds of runners braved the cold and rain at the Howard Temin Lakeshore Path in Madison Sunday morning for the second annual Red Tutu Trot.

The run is a 5K run/walk is put on by Cardiac on Campus a student organization dedicated to heart health awareness. Runners donned red tutu's for the race with free CPR lessons held at the finish line.

Money from the event will provide free CPR and AED classes across the Madison area, as well as to provide AED's for UW Madison housing this spring.

