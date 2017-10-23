2 robbers take money from Dodge Co. lingerie store - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

TOWN OF BEAVER DAM (WKOW) -- Dodge County authorities are looking for two men who they say robbed a lingerie store in the Town of Beaver Dam Sunday.

The Dodge County Sheriff's Office says at about 10:30 a.m., a call came in for a robbery at Sensations Lingerie on State Highway 33.  Investigators learned two men went in and took money while an employee was secured in a room.

The sheriff's office says no weapons were shown and nobody was hurt.  

One of the suspect wore a gray sweatshirt, orange gloves, and blue jeans. The other wore a gray or black hoodie, black jeans, and had a black and green duffel bag.  The sheriff's office released a photo.

If you know any information, contact the sheriff's office at (920) 386-3726.

