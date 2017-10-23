Wisconsin Capitol 100th Anniversary Gala

MADISON (WKOW) -- This year marks a big anniversary for our state Capitol.

It's been 100 years since the current Capitol was built in downtown Madison. Cate Zueske with the Capitol Centennial Commission and Kate Easton with the Wisconsin Historical Society are joining Wake Up Wisconsin to tell us more about a big celebration coming up: The 100th Anniversary Gala.

This is a once-in-a-century event marking the 100th anniversary of the Wisconsin state Capitol building. There will be an open bar and hor d'Oeuvres for people to enjoy. This event is hosted at the Capitol, so guests will get exclusive access to special points of interest throughout the building.

The event is hosted by the Capitol Centennial Commission. The non-profit organization Wisconsin Historical Foundation is raising money for the event and proceeds will benefit the Capitol Restoration Fund.



The gala is Wednesday, November 8 from 6:30 to 10 p.m. Click here for more information or to buy tickets.