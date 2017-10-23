Only on 27 News: Newest Rock County Dispatcher praised for two CPR saves in two months

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- High praise for Rock County's newest 911 dispatcher.

"You have to do what you have to do," Courtney Stenzel said about the high pressure job she took about six months ago.

During that time, Stenzel's done something quite incredible, she's assisted two Rock County residents, helping them do compression only CPR.

The saves happened exactly one month apart.

"This is never where I imagined I'd be and I never thought I'd be here, saving people's lives," Courtney is 27-year-old mother-of-two. She says having kids has helped her deal with the hectic and fast-paced work environment.

"It's just the most rewarding thing!" Stenzel said.