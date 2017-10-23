Meet Rock County's 'Good Doctor' - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Meet Rock County's 'Good Doctor'

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- ABC's hit show 'The Good Doctor' tells the story of a young resident, overcoming his disability to triumph.   In Rock County, another 'Good Doctor' is fighting the odds all to lead a normal life after tragedy touched his.

Dr. Paul Volkert is one of only two Rock County Cardiologists.

"My personality is to be a cardiologist," he said, shortly after picking up a phone call about one of his patients.

"I love it because I make a difference in people's lives," he said about the job that doesn't stop when he gets home.  With seven kids from 30 to one, he's always running around.

"They know the long hours, and they've sometimes had to come here to watch me in action."

But besides all this, Dr. Volkert deals with an unbelievable amount of stress related to a disability.  We'll share his full story with you, Monday, at 10.


 

