Republicans call on assembly speaker to apologize for 'terrorists' comment

UPDATE -- Wisconsin Republicans are demanding an apology after Assembly Speaker Robin Vos called three fellow Republicans "terrorists" for how they negotiated the state budget with Gov. Scott Walker.

Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald says the comment is "beyond inappropriate" and he is calling on Vos to apologize.

Vos made the comment in an interview Sunday that aired on the WISN-TV show "Up Front with Mike Gousha (GOO-shay).

Vos was referring to Republican Sens. Duey Stroebel, Steve Nass and Chris Kapenga.

Nass on Monday says the comment was "beyond outrageous" and Vos should apologize.

Nass notes that he served in the Wisconsin Air National Guard for 33 years and "the people of Wisconsin have a sacred comprehension of the evils associated with terrorism since this country was attacked on September 11, 2001."

**************

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos is calling three fellow Republicans "terrorists" over how they negotiated the state budget with Gov. Scott Walker.

Vos made the comment in an interview aired Sunday on the program "Up Front with Mike Gousha" aired on WISN-TV.

Vos was referring to a deal Walker cut with three Republican state senators to veto parts of the budget they objected to in order to win their support for the larger plan. Vos has been outspoken against the lawmakers' tactics, previously saying they were holding the budget hostage.

Vos was addressing Sens. Chris Kapenga, Steve Nass and Duey Stroebel, three hard-line conservative GOP senators who withheld support for the budget until hours before the state Senate passed it last month.

Calling them terrorists elicited strong responses from Senate Republicans.

Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald says the comment is "beyond inappropriate." He is calling on Vos to apologize.

Vos did not immediately return messages seeking comment Monday.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.