Man arrested on two charges of exposing himself

A Stoughton home is now left with thousands of dollars in damage after a driver crashed into the house Saturday afternoon.More >>
A Stoughton home is now left with thousands of dollars in damage after a driver crashed into the house Saturday afternoon.More >>
Authorities say a motorcyclist is dead after a crash in Mazomanie Saturday evening.More >>
Authorities say a motorcyclist is dead after a crash in Mazomanie Saturday evening.More >>
A Madison man was arrested Sunday after two women say he exposed himself the them.More >>
A Madison man was arrested Sunday after two women say he exposed himself the them.More >>
Madison police say a man who was seen lurking behind homes is now behind bars facing multiple charges.More >>
Madison police say a man who was seen lurking behind homes is now behind bars facing multiple charges.More >>
A fast moving fire destroys a Sauk County community staple, The Bargain Nook consignment shop.More >>
A fast moving fire destroys a Sauk County community staple, The Bargain Nook consignment shop.More >>
Hundreds of runners braved the cold and rain at the Howard Temin Lakeshore Path in Madison Sunday morning for the second annual Red Tutu Trot.More >>
Hundreds of runners braved the cold and rain at the Howard Temin Lakeshore Path in Madison Sunday morning for the second annual Red Tutu Trot.More >>
Officials in Beloit are already looking ahead to Election Day. They are looking for officials to help sort ballots, and take care of Election Day proceedings.All positions are paid.More >>
Officials in Beloit are already looking ahead to Election Day. They are looking for officials to help sort ballots, and take care of Election Day proceedings.All positions are paid.More >>
Madison police say a man who was seen lurking behind homes is now behind bars facing multiple charges.More >>
Madison police say a man who was seen lurking behind homes is now behind bars facing multiple charges.More >>
Authorities responded to a home on E. Main Street in Stoughton after a car crashed onto the front porch.More >>
Authorities responded to a home on E. Main Street in Stoughton after a car crashed onto the front porch.More >>
October 25th through 31st is Lead Poisoning Prevention Week and we’re marking it with this homeowner alert for anyone with a house built before 1978.More >>
October 25th through 31st is Lead Poisoning Prevention Week and we’re marking it with this homeowner alert for anyone with a house built before 1978.More >>
Fire investigators are looking into what caused a fire at a resale store in Spring Green.More >>
Fire investigators are looking into what caused a fire at a resale store in Spring Green.More >>
The world of Harry Potter is coming to life in Jefferson, Wisconsin this weekend.More >>
The world of Harry Potter is coming to life in Jefferson, Wisconsin this weekend.More >>
Authorities say two white-tailed deer from a hunting ranch in Waupaca County have tested positive for chronic wasting disease.More >>
Authorities say two white-tailed deer from a hunting ranch in Waupaca County have tested positive for chronic wasting disease.More >>