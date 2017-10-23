Man arrested on two charges of exposing himself

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Madison man was arrested Sunday after two women say he exposed himself the them.

Kyler S. Peck, 19, faces two counts of lewd and lascivious behavior.

Police say in the first incident, a 43-year-old Middleton woman said her encounter was about 10 p.m. on Winnebago Street where she saw the man walking back and forth across the roadway.

She had just wrapped up a nearby work meeting, and was concerned younger employees would see the man, according to a Madison Police Department news release.

Concerned for their safety, she stayed in the area and watched the man get into a car and drive away.

The witness provided police with a good description and the suspect and car.

Both were located minutes later in the 900 block of Williamson Street.

While officers were on scene, a second woman -- a 26-year-old from Madison -- approached to let MPD know the man had also exposed himself to her at this location as she was getting off work from a nearby restaurant.