Congressman Ron Kind featured on Capital City Sunday

MADISON (WKOW) -- Congressman Ron Kind (D-WI-3) said he supports tax reform, but not the tax cuts being proposed by President Trump and House Republicans, on this week's edition of Capital City Sunday.



Congressman Kind also discussed changes to the Affordable Care Act, and the future of America's free-trade policies.



The show also featured a debate over the proposal to implement a fee schedule for medical procedures paid for under Wisconsin's Worker Compensation program.



Mark Grapentine of the Wisconsin Medical Society argued against the changes, while Scott Manley of Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce stated the case for reform.



This edition of Capital City Sunday originally aired on October 22.