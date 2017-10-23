Congressman Ron Kind featured on Capital City Sunday - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Congressman Ron Kind featured on Capital City Sunday

Posted: Updated:

MADISON (WKOW) -- Congressman Ron Kind (D-WI-3) said he supports tax reform, but not the tax cuts being proposed by President Trump and House Republicans, on this week's edition of Capital City Sunday.

Congressman Kind also discussed changes to the Affordable Care Act, and the future of America's free-trade policies.

The show also featured a debate over the proposal to implement a fee schedule for medical procedures paid for under Wisconsin's Worker Compensation program.

Mark Grapentine of the Wisconsin Medical Society argued against the changes, while Scott Manley of Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce stated the case for reform.

This edition of Capital City Sunday originally aired on October 22.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.