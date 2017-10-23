Town of Beloit police seeking motorcyclist who fled - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Town of Beloit police seeking motorcyclist who fled

BELOIT TOWNSHIP -- Town of Beloit police are searching for a motorcyclist who they say fled early Sunday.

A photo released by the police department shows the motorcycle, which has blue ground effect lighting.

Police are asking that anyone who can identify the individual or vehicle should call (608) 757-2244 or Crime Stoppers at (608) 362-7463.

