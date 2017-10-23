Assembly speaker apologizes for calling Republicans 'terrorists' who cut deal on budget

MADISON (WKOW) -- Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos on Monday apologized for a statement he made over the weekend calling Republicans who cut a deal on the budget 'terrorists."

"I now regret using the word terrorist because it goes against the guidelines I’ve set for our chamber, and myself," Vos wrote in a statement. "For that, I apologize."

Vos's full statement:

"Everyday, there are brave men and women who put their lives on the line across the globe to stop terrorists, and for them, I am extremely grateful. As Speaker, I have strived to increase the civility within the legislature. I now regret using the word terrorist because it goes against the guidelines I’ve set for our chamber, and myself. For that, I apologize.

"I continue to be concerned, however, that the actions of a few Senators, who cannot work with their colleagues in their own caucus, could disrupt progress on important legislation for the people of Wisconsin. Will we now have to run everything past a few rogue holdouts before committees take executive action? In the Assembly, our caucus communicated regularly on the budget. We talked with each other and with the public. Our members knew what the consensus positions were every step of the budget process and our outstanding Joint Finance team fought for Assembly Republicans' priorities.

"With good negotation, comes good-faith give and take. But some Senators chose to continue taking while threating a “no” vote. Every lawmaker has a voice, but we must recognize that we now have large majorities in both houses. If the Governor has to negotiate every initiative with more than 80 individual legislators, nothing will get accomplished. The last seven years proved that we are better when we work together. I don't want to see the constant, defiant demands of a few derail our progress. We can't let perfect become the enemy of the very, very good, and we must be able to negotiate in good faith in order to continue to deliver on our promises."

Wisconsin Republicans are demanding an apology after Assembly Speaker Robin Vos called three fellow Republicans "terrorists" for how they negotiated the state budget with Gov. Scott Walker.

Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald says the comment is "beyond inappropriate" and he is calling on Vos to apologize.

Vos made the comment in an interview Sunday that aired on the WISN-TV show "Up Front with Mike Gousha (GOO-shay).

Vos was referring to Republican Sens. Duey Stroebel, Steve Nass and Chris Kapenga.

Nass on Monday says the comment was "beyond outrageous" and Vos should apologize.

Nass notes that he served in the Wisconsin Air National Guard for 33 years and "the people of Wisconsin have a sacred comprehension of the evils associated with terrorism since this country was attacked on September 11, 2001."

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos is calling three fellow Republicans "terrorists" over how they negotiated the state budget with Gov. Scott Walker.

Vos made the comment in an interview aired Sunday on the program "Up Front with Mike Gousha" aired on WISN-TV.

Vos was referring to a deal Walker cut with three Republican state senators to veto parts of the budget they objected to in order to win their support for the larger plan. Vos has been outspoken against the lawmakers' tactics, previously saying they were holding the budget hostage.

Vos was addressing Sens. Chris Kapenga, Steve Nass and Duey Stroebel, three hard-line conservative GOP senators who withheld support for the budget until hours before the state Senate passed it last month.

Calling them terrorists elicited strong responses from Senate Republicans.

Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald says the comment is "beyond inappropriate." He is calling on Vos to apologize.

Vos did not immediately return messages seeking comment Monday.

