Badgers add exhibition game vs. Northern Iowa

The Wisconsin men’s basketball team will host an exhibition game against Northern Iowa on Wednesday, November 1, with tip slated for 7 p.m. at the Kohl Center.

NCAA rules currently allow for two exhibition games and/or closed scrimmages per year, but Division I schools are being allowed a third contest this fall to raise money for people and areas affected by the recent hurricanes in the southern United States and the Caribbean.

Donors to Wisconsin Athletics and men’s basketball season ticket holders may begin securing reserved seat tickets online at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, October 24. General public patrons may begin securing reserved seat tickets online at noon on Tuesday, October 24. Each patron will be limited to securing up to eight tickets per account. Parking will be available for purchase on the day of the game. Cash only will be accepted at the lots. No advance sale of parking will take place.

Fans in attendance will be asked to donate to Team Rubicon, an organization founded by former Badger football student-athlete and U.S. Marine Corps veteran Jake Wood that unites the skills and experience of military veterans with first responders to rapidly deploy emergency response teams to disaster areas. Team Rubicon has current relief operations underway in Houston, San Juan, Puerto Rico and at the wildfires in California.

