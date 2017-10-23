Badgers add exhibition game vs. Northern Iowa

The Wisconsin men’s basketball team will host an exhibition game against Northern Iowa on Wednesday, November 1, with tip slated for 7 p.m. at the Kohl Center.More >>
The Wisconsin men’s basketball team will host an exhibition game against Northern Iowa on Wednesday, November 1, with tip slated for 7 p.m. at the Kohl Center.More >>
The Wisconsin men's basketball team hosted their annual Red - White Scrimmage at the Kohl Center Sunday afternoon. The men's roster split into a Red team and White team and scrimmaged each other in front of fans. The White squad came away with a 55-34 win.More >>
The Wisconsin men's basketball team hosted their annual Red - White Scrimmage at the Kohl Center Sunday afternoon. The men's roster split into a Red team and White team and scrimmaged each other in front of fans. The White squad came away with a 55-34 win.More >>
Drew Brees threw for a touchdown and ran for another, Mark Ingram rushed for a score and the New Orleans Saints overcame several mistakes to beat the Green Bay Packers 26-17 on Sunday.More >>
Drew Brees threw for a touchdown and ran for another, Mark Ingram rushed for a score and the New Orleans Saints overcame several mistakes to beat the Green Bay Packers 26-17 on Sunday.More >>
The Wisconsin football team remains No. 5 nationally in the Associated Press top 25 poll released on Sunday. The Badgers are coming off a 38-13 home win against Maryland. Wisconsin travels to Illinois this week.More >>
The Wisconsin football team remains No. 5 nationally in the Associated Press top 25 poll released on Sunday. The Badgers are coming off a 38-13 home win against Maryland. Wisconsin travels to Illinois this week.More >>
The Wisconsin men’s basketball team will host an exhibition game against Northern Iowa on Wednesday, November 1, with tip slated for 7 p.m. at the Kohl Center.More >>
The Wisconsin men’s basketball team will host an exhibition game against Northern Iowa on Wednesday, November 1, with tip slated for 7 p.m. at the Kohl Center.More >>
The Wisconsin men's basketball team hosted their annual Red - White Scrimmage at the Kohl Center Sunday afternoon. The men's roster split into a Red team and White team and scrimmaged each other in front of fans. The White squad came away with a 55-34 win.More >>
The Wisconsin men's basketball team hosted their annual Red - White Scrimmage at the Kohl Center Sunday afternoon. The men's roster split into a Red team and White team and scrimmaged each other in front of fans. The White squad came away with a 55-34 win.More >>
The Wisconsin football team remains No. 5 nationally in the Associated Press top 25 poll released on Sunday. The Badgers are coming off a 38-13 home win against Maryland. Wisconsin travels to Illinois this week.More >>
The Wisconsin football team remains No. 5 nationally in the Associated Press top 25 poll released on Sunday. The Badgers are coming off a 38-13 home win against Maryland. Wisconsin travels to Illinois this week.More >>