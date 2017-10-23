UW Business School considers suspension of MBA admissions - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

UW Business School considers suspension of MBA admissions

MADISON (WKOW) -- The UW Business School is considering a one-year suspension of admissions to its MBA program as it evaluates the future of the program.

In a proposal released Monday, campus officials said the proposal would not impact students currently enrolled in the full-time MBA program or any other WSB program.

Students were invited to a town hall style meeting Monday to discuss the proposal business school Dean Anne P. Massey., according to Professor Donald Hausch.

The goal is to increase access to graduate business education and flexibility for students, according to a statement from the business school.

The business school review will consider options for residential/full-time MBA and MS degree seekers, including alternative duration programs. They will also consider hybrid and/or fully online offerings for those degree seekers who need more flexibility. 

The purpose of this suspension would be to conduct a timely review of how the business school graduate portfolio should evolve in light of both competing demands for resources and a changing market for graduate business education.

Hausch told students in an email Wednesday that the idea is being reviewed by faculty, according to the Associated Press.

Enrollment numbers for the Full-Time MBA program...

Year                       Accepted/Enrolled
Fall 2010                               117
Fall 2011                               104
Fall 2012                               94
Fall 2013                               101
Fall 2014                               97
Fall 2015                               99
Fall 2016                               97
Fall 2017                               104

