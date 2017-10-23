One-car crash in Dane County kills driver - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

One-car crash in Dane County kills driver

Posted: Updated:

TOWN OF DANE (WKOW) -- The Dane County Sheriff’s Office says a one-car crash in the town of Dane Monday morning killed the driver.

The crash happened on Black Hill Road, just east of Lodi-Springfield Road, just before 10 a.m.

The car was going west when the driver lost control and hit a tree, causing the car to catch fire. Deputies think the speed of the car played a role in the crash.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.