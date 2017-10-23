PHOTOS: Police release surveillance photos of Cross Plains gun shop burglary

CROSS PLAINS (WKOW) -- The Dane County Sheriff's Office has released surveillance photos from the burglary Friday of a Cross Plains gun shop.

The three suspects remain on the loose, according to the sheriff.

Burglars drove a stolen car through the front of the PT Firearms gun shop, then escaped with several weapons shortly after 3:30 a.m. on Oct. 20, 2017.

The burglars backed a stolen 2004 Mercury Grand Marquis through the front of the store to gain entry, smashed display cases and stole several firearms, according to a Dane County Sheriff's Office news release.

The suspects were seen running from the store, leaving the stolen vehicle behind. Verona Police responded to the scene with a K-9 to track the suspects, but no one was located.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is offering up to a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.

The car used to back into the store was stolen from a residence in Cross Plains just prior to the burglary. The Dane County Sheriff’s Office is working closely with the ATF and Cross Plains Police to find out who is responsible for the crime, and to recover the missing firearms, before they are used in other crimes.

If anyone witnessed this burglary or has information, please call the Dane County tip line at 284-6900 or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 266-6014.