Badgers' Rettke named Player of the Week

Wisconsin's 6'8" freshman stood out again this past week. For the second time this season, Dana Rettke has been named the Big Ten Conference Player of the Week.

Rettke notched a career-high 22 kills against No. 5 Minnesota. She followed that up with 14 kills at Maryland. Rettke also had eight blocks on the week. Rettke is second in the league with a .459 hitting percentage. She ranks fourth in the Big Ten in blocks per set and 10th in kills per set.

Wisconsin (14-5, 5-5 B1G) opens the second half of Big Ten play at No. 1 Penn State (19-1, 9-1) on Wednesday at 6 p.m.. UW returns home for a Saturday match vs. Northwestern (12-10, 2-8) at 7 p.m.