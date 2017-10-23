Antetokounmpo named Eastern Conference Player of the Week - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Antetokounmpo named Eastern Conference Player of the Week

Posted: Updated:
MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -

Giannis Antetokounmpo has sprinted out of the gates to start the season. The Bucks forward has been named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week for the third time in his career.

Antetokounmpo averaged 38.3 points, 9.7 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 2.7 steals over the first three games. He shot 67.2 percent from the field. His week was capped off with a career-high 44 points against Portland. Antetokounmpo leads the NBA in scoring.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.