Antetokounmpo named Eastern Conference Player of the Week

Giannis Antetokounmpo has sprinted out of the gates to start the season. The Bucks forward has been named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week for the third time in his career.

Antetokounmpo averaged 38.3 points, 9.7 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 2.7 steals over the first three games. He shot 67.2 percent from the field. His week was capped off with a career-high 44 points against Portland. Antetokounmpo leads the NBA in scoring.