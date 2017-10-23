Schimel doubts state will joint health care lawsuit

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Wisconsin Attorney General Brad Schimel says he doubts he'll join a lawsuit seeking to force President Donald Trump's administration to make health care subsidy payments.

The administration announced this month it will cut off the subsidies, which aim to reduce out-of-pocket costs for lower-income people.

Nineteen states have filed a lawsuit seeking to force the administration to pay the subsidies.

Schimel, a Republican, told reporters Monday during a news conference to promote a drug take back day that he hasn't reviewed the lawsuit.

He said he doubts Wisconsin will join the lawsuit because he needs permission from the governor or the Legislature to sue the federal government.

He says that probably won't happen since Gov. Scott Walker is a Republican and the GOP controls both the state Assembly and Senate.

