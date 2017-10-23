Badgers' Taylor named Big Ten Freshman of the Week

For the third straight week, Wisconsin's Jonathan Taylor has been named the Big Ten Freshman of the Week. This is Taylor's fourth time winning the award.

Taylor ran for 126 yards and one touchdown on 22 carries. It was the fifth time he had at least 100 yards rushing in seven career games.

Taylor eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark in the win over Maryland. He tied the FBS freshman record for fewest games to 1,000 yards. He joins Emmit Smith, Marshall Faulk, Adrian Peterson, Jamario Thomas and P.J. Hill on the list for that record.