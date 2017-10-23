Four men arrested after convenience store robbery - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

TOWN OF CALEDONIA (WKOW) -- Four men are in custody after the Columbia County Sheriff's Department says they robbed a convenience store at knife point.

Authorities say received the call from the Cascade Quick Mart on STH 33 just off I90/94 around 3:00 Monday afternoon. The robbers pulled a knife and took off with an unknown amount of money.

The caller gave a candid description of a green sedan heading south on STH 33 toward Baraboo with four men inside.

Shortly after the robbery the Sauk County Sheriff's Office stopped a car matching the description, and all four suspects were taken into custody.

They are currently being processed at the Columbia County Jail.

