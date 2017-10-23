Attorney General backs drug take back initiative as first step in fighting opioid epidemic

MADISON (WKOW) -- Taking control of the heroin epidemic starts with your medicine cabinet. The initiative led by Attorney General Brad Schimel is a vital step in snuffing out the opioid epidemic that has grown to outrageous proportions.

Schimel says state and local law enforcement agencies have been dismantling drug networks involving heroin, as well as networking with pharmacists to spot addiction, but the key to the continuing problem starts at home by getting rid of unused prescription drugs.

The campaign called A Dose of Reality is in it's second year and aims to get the public to take part in a drug take back day this Saturday.

Schimel says research shows 70 percent of heroin users in the state started by abusing prescription drugs.

"They did not get them from a doctor, they did not get them from a traditional street, drug dealer, they got them from a family member, or a friend. Sometimes, someone sharing their medications, other times, someone stole someone else's medication," says Schimel.

By removing unused, prescriptions, the source of temptation is gone which is a frequent gateway to addiction. The drug take back day happens twice per year but there are plenty of places you can go regularly to drop off unused prescriptions.

To find out where you can go to take your prescriptions just head to the Dose of Reality Website for a complete list of places near you.