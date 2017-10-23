Cross Plains gun store burglar's back pack found; reward offered

CROSS PLAINS (WKOW) - Dane County Sheriff's officials say a gun store burglary suspect's back pack has been found, and a reward is being offered for more information on the disturbing theft.



Sheriff's officials say the $5,000 reward is being offered by representatives of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).



Authorities say three suspects used a stolen, 2004 Mercury Grand Marquis to get inside PT Firearms in Cross Plains, by backing the sedan through glass and metal security shutters Friday. Officials say guns were then stolen, and the thieves ran out of the store.



In a statement, Sheriff's spokesperson Elise Shaffer says the Grand Marquis was stolen from a home in Cross Plains just prior to the 3:30 a.m. break-in and burglary.



Sheriff's officials released images of surveillance video showing suspects outside and inside the store.



They also released a photo of a back pack found at the crime scene. The green-colored back pack is a Camp Trails model.



PT Firearms is expected to remain closed at least through Tuesday.



Anyone with information is asked to call the Dane County tip line at 608-284-6900.