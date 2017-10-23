UW: Lead paint removal in halls posed no health risk

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - University of Wisconsin-Madison officials say lead contamination during painting projects in two halls didn't endanger anyone's health.

UW-Madison issued a news release Monday saying contractors removed paint in emergency stairwells in Agricultural Hall and Bascom Hall between May and September. Tests in both buildings showed elevated lead levels in spaces directly adjacent to the work areas.

UW-Madison officials relocated employee workspaces and classes, cleaned the areas and offered free blood lead level testing. Results from nearly 200 blood draws all showed blood lead levels within an acceptable range as established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The release concludes that there's no significant health risk to the UW-Madison campus community and university officials are still assessing how and why the contamination occurred.