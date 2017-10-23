Badgerloop team excited about prospect of Hyperloop tunnel from NYC to Washington D.C.

MADISON (WKOW) --- A west coast based company is in the process of digging a tunnel on the east coast. This would allow for a high-speed transportation system known as the Hyperloop.

The plan is to one day have this high-speed rail travel from Baltimore to New York, with stops in Philadelphia and Washington D.C.

Hyperloop, a concept promoted by SpaceX and Tesla Motors co-founder Elon Musk, is a high-speed transportation system that would carry passengers in pods through above-ground vacuum tubes enabling super-fast travel.

It would take only 29 minutes to get from one end of the line to the other at a speed of about 700 miles per hour.

Musk received the go-ahead from local government officials to begin construction on the first leg on the line. Construction will begin near Fort Meade.

27 News spoke with a member of the Badgerloop team at UW about the innovative project. The team is made up mainly of UW undergraduate engineering student.

They were among the top competitors at the SpaceX Hyperloop Pod Competition II in August.

Breaker lead Mitch Wall said he excited to see this type of innovation receive more notoriety. Wall also talks about the possibility of this type of high-speed transportation coming to Wisconsin.

“We have a whole branch of our team that's dedicated to exploring the feasibility of Hyperloop technology as it applies to Wisconsin. We have some members of our team that are reaching out to officials in the government. people that can really make some change to try and see if what we're doing can be applicable to people in Wisconsin,” Wall said.

Wall said the Badgerloop team is working on a brand new design and hopes to roll that out at the next Hyperloop Pod competition.