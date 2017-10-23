CONSUMER ALERT: California company recalls vegetables over liste - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

CONSUMER ALERT: California company recalls vegetables over listeria fears

Posted: Updated:

SALINAS, Calif. (AP) -- A California company has voluntarily recalled packaged vegetables distributed throughout the U.S. and Canada because of possible bacterial contamination.

Mann Packing of Salinas says there have been no reported illnesses associated with the products. The recall was ordered last week after random testing in Canada turned up a single positive result for listeria.

The vegetables have "best if used by" dates from Oct. 11 through Oct. 20.

The recalled brands are: Signature Farms products sold at Albertsons; Archer Farms products sold at Target; kohlrabi salad blends sold at Trader Joe's; several varieties of broccoli and cauliflower sold at Walmart; and at least 30 Mann branded bags of veggies.

Listeria can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.