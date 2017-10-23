Heroes of the PICU: Nurses save lives of area's youngest patients

MADISON (WKOW) -- Every minute matters when a child is seriously injured or very sick.

At American Family Children's Hospital in Madison, there's a special group of nurses who are there every step of the way.

Nurses like Kelly Pfeil in the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit are saving lives.

"We are with them at those most critical times when their world has been rocked and now everything has changed. And so we're here during these very, very intense moments and it's wonderful to kind of see them through and get them through to the other side. It's an honor."

