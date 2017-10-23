Heroes of the PICU: Nurses save lives of area's youngest patient - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Heroes of the PICU: Nurses save lives of area's youngest patients

Posted: Updated:

MADISON (WKOW) -- Every minute matters when a child is seriously injured or very sick.

At American Family Children's Hospital in Madison, there's a special group of nurses who are there every step of the way.

Nurses like Kelly Pfeil in the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit are saving lives.

"We are with them at those most critical times when their world has been rocked and now everything has changed. And so we're here during these very, very intense moments and it's wonderful to kind of see them through and get them through to the other side. It's an honor."

Tonight only on 27 News at 10, hear life-changing stories from the Heroes of the PICU.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.