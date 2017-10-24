Madison Costume Store Mallatts changes management; opens warehouse to public

MADISON (WKOW) -- After 90 years in business, Madison's professional grade costume destination 'Mallatt's' is making a major change in management. After decades with Mallatt's, Susannah Jackson is taking over the costume empire, opening up the 4500 sq. foot warehouse to the public.

"We've got something for everyone!" she said about the tens of thousands of unique items they keep in stock, down to dirt. Yes, it's just $15 a jar for the special Sedona blend.

"A lot of production studios will order the dirt," Jackson chuckled.

When Hollywood needs a sterile zombie environment, or even the Navy, they need Mallatt's.

"Just last month, they ordered two mass casualty kits to perform drills of that sort," she said.

So many call on the costume experts, ranging from SNL, Gray's Anatomy, to so many more

"We've worked with those, ESPN a lot of theater groups, colleges and universities," she said.

Jackson says opening up the warehouse is special.

"People have been showing up everyday, looking at things, trying things on," she said.

Mallatt's is located at 1112 Stewart St, open Mon-Fri, 10-6, Saturday, 9-2, Sunday 11-3.