Menominee tribe buys naming rights to Herd's new arena

OSHKOSH, Wis. (AP) - The Menominee tribe has bought the naming rights for the Wisconsin Herd's new arena in Oshkosh.



The Herd is the minor league affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks. Menominee tribal chairman Gary Besaw says the purchase will help the tribe promote its casino in Keshena and its lumber mill in nearby Neopit.



The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports terms of the five-year sponsorship were not released.



The new arena will be called the Menominee Nation Arena and feature the thunderbird, an important part of the tribe's history. The building will be available for concerts and conventions as well as for basketball.



The $21 million, 3,600-seat arena is being built on the south side of Oshkosh and is set to be opened in time for the Herd's first home game Nov. 17.

