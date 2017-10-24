Menominee tribe buys naming rights to Herd's new arena

The car was going west when the driver lost control and hit a tree, causing the car to catch fire. Deputies think the speed of the car played a role in the crash.More >>
Four men are in custody after the Columbia County Sheriff's Department says they robbed a convenience store at knife point.More >>
A California company has voluntarily recalled packaged vegetables distributed throughout the U.S. and Canada because of possible bacterial contamination.More >>
It's been 15 years since Bonnie and Norman Stamm lost their daughter, Aimee Kubler. She was killed after being hit by a drunken driver while out on a jog. Now, authorities say the person who hit Kubler, is involved in another deadly car crash.More >>
Dane County Sheriff's officials say a gun store burglary suspect's back pack has been found, and a reward is being offered for more information on the disturbing theft.More >>
For the third straight week, Wisconsin's Jonathan Taylor has been named the Big Ten Freshman of the Week. This is Taylor's fourth time winning the award. Taylor ran for 126 yards and one touchdown on 22 carries.More >>
Wisconsin's 6'8" freshman stood out again this past week. For the second time this season, Dana Rettke has been named the Big Ten Conference Player of the Week.More >>
The Wisconsin men’s basketball team will host an exhibition game against Northern Iowa on Wednesday, November 1, with tip slated for 7 p.m. at the Kohl Center.More >>
The Wisconsin men's basketball team hosted their annual Red - White Scrimmage at the Kohl Center Sunday afternoon. The men's roster split into a Red team and White team and scrimmaged each other in front of fans. The White squad came away with a 55-34 win.More >>
The Wisconsin football team remains No. 5 nationally in the Associated Press top 25 poll released on Sunday. The Badgers are coming off a 38-13 home win against Maryland. Wisconsin travels to Illinois this week.More >>
The University of Wisconsin School of Business is considering a proposal to shut down its full-time Master of Business Administration program.More >>
Taking control of the heroin epidemic starts with your medicine cabinet.More >>
Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos is calling three fellow Republicans "terrorists" over how they negotiated the state budget with Gov. Scott Walker.More >>
Overture Center for the Arts announced today that the Tommy Awards program will sever all ties with namesake Tom Wopat.More >>
Town of Beloit police are searching for a motorcyclist who they say fled early Sunday.More >>
Congressman Ron Kind (D-WI-3) said he supports tax reform, but not the tax cuts being proposed by President Trump and House Republicans, on this week's edition of Capital City Sunday.More >>
A Madison man was arrested Sunday after two women say he exposed himself the them.More >>
Authorities say a motorcyclist is dead after a crash in Mazomanie Saturday evening.More >>
Dodge County authorities are looking for two men who they say robbed a lingerie store in the Town of Beaver Dam Sunday.More >>
University of Wisconsin-Madison officials say lead contamination during painting projects in two halls didn't endanger anyone's health.More >>
